Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
SOHO opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
