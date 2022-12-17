Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHO opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 208,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

