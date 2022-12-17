Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $43.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

