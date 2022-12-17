Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,940,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $461.45 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $496.02 and a 200 day moving average of $501.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

