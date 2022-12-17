Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 461 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.