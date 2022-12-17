Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $22.61 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68.

