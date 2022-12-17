Sourceless One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.84 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $168.02 million and $6.84 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00015075 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040859 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00228783 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00733248 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,105.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

