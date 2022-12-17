Sourceless One Day Volume Reaches $315.73 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $168.02 million and approximately $315.73 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00014776 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040732 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00229003 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00733248 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,105.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

