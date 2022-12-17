Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0073 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $153.98 million and approximately $878.64 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014453 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040746 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00019908 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00229132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00733248 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,105.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

