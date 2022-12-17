Sourceless Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $153.98 million and $1,105.91 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014235 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039955 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00227790 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00733494 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $266.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

