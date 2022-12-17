South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOUHY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 193 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of South32 stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. South32 has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.