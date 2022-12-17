SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.51. Approximately 609,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 457,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWX. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 95,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 79,980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 40,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

