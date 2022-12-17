SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $29.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

