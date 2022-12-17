SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Position Raised by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

