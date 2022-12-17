SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,684 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $45.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

