Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 46.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

See Also

