Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.
Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 46.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.