Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

