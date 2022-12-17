Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Evanson Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,160,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 10.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $91,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.