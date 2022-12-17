STASIS EURO Market Cap Achieves $130.46 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $130.46 million and approximately $640,150.45 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00006292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

