Status Price Hits $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $79.54 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00014776 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040732 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00229003 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,895,809,860 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,895,809,859.941419 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02029196 USD and is down -9.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,119,008.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

