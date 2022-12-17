Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Steel Connect Price Performance

Shares of STCN stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Steel Connect has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Connect

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 52.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,312,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 799,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Steel Connect by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Connect by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steel Connect during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Connect by 8.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 174,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

