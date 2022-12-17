Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 224,608 call options on the company. This is an increase of 117% compared to the average daily volume of 103,470 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,543,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,373,197. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

