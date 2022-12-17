StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMEX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

