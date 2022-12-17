StockNews.com Downgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TGS opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.66. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

