StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.15. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.