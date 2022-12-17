StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 3.6 %

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $18.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.