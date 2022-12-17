StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of CLWT opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.
Institutional Trading of Euro Tech
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
