StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 99.0 %

NH stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $658.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.00.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

NantHealth Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

