StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NHGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Up 99.0 %

NH stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $658.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.00.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

