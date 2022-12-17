StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.77. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $16.09.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.10%.
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
