StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.77. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

About Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

