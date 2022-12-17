StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCTY opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The9 has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in The9 in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The9 during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in The9 during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The9 during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The9 by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About The9

The9 Limited engages in operating an Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

Featured Articles

