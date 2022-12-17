StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
Featured Stories
