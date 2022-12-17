StockNews.com Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Sell

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

CS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,350,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,570,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

