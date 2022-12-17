StockNews.com Upgrades Chase (NYSE:CCF) to Strong-Buy

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Chase Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCF traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.05. 44,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,996. Chase has a 52-week low of $74.36 and a 52-week high of $102.34.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

