StockNews.com Upgrades Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to Hold

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.73. 1,297,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,955. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $54.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

