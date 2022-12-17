Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

AVGO stock opened at $555.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.64. The company has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.