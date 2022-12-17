Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,383,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,253,000 after purchasing an additional 321,191 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,183,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 247,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $122.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average of $129.75.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

