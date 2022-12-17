Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $86.77.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.788 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

