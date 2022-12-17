Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 875 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 236,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

TC Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

TRP stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.