Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $239.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.65. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

