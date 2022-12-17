Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,333 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.0% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $700.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $672.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.84. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $929.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

