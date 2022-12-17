Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

