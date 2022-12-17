Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.3 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average is $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

