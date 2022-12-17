Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF makes up 0.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 52,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

