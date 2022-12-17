Streamr (DATA) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week

Streamr (DATA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $17.55 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streamr has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $848.04 or 0.05076724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00487432 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,824.35 or 0.28880581 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

