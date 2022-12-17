Streamr Price Reaches $0.0221 (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Streamr has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $16.94 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars.

