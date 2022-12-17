Strid Group LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Strid Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 95,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 449,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after purchasing an additional 68,993 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,711,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,751,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.