Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $7.43 on Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Strong token can now be purchased for about $7.43 or 0.00044389 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $593,350.60 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 71.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

