Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $283.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Stryker Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $239.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.65. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

