Successful Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $127.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

