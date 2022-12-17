Successful Portfolios LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $53.12.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

