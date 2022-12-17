Successful Portfolios LLC Has $643,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $84.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

